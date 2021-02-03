Need Direction? Let Compass Circle Drive Your Business Goals

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Casey Cooper is talented, tenacious, and ready to teach other small business owners, and women working toward becoming their own boss. Today, the president of The Compass Circle talked about her own path to success in the trucking industry and the other non-traditional places where opportunity awaits those willing to work hard and stay focused.

The Compass Circle
Visit TheCompassCircle.Com or call (757) 235-1408
You can also connect on Facebook @thecompasscircle

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Compass Circle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***