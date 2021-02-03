Need Direction? Let Compass Circle Drive Your Business Goals

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Casey Cooper is talented, tenacious, and ready to teach other small business owners, and women working toward becoming their own boss. Today, the president of The Compass Circle talked about her own path to success in the trucking industry and the other non-traditional places where opportunity awaits those willing to work hard and stay focused.

The Compass Circle

