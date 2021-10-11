NBC’s ‘Ordinary Joe’ Tonight at 10!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Life is full of possibilities and “what-ifs” and NBC’s time-hopping new series “Ordinary Joe” explores the life of one man on three different paths! Joe himself, James Wolk, joined Chelsey on HRS to talk about the show and how he manages all the roles!
HRS Contests
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.