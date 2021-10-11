NBC’s ‘Ordinary Joe’ Tonight at 10!

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Life is full of possibilities and “what-ifs” and NBC’s time-hopping new series “Ordinary Joe” explores the life of one man on three different paths! Joe himself, James Wolk, joined Chelsey on HRS to talk about the show and how he manages all the roles!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter