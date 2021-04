PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or your kids are all about the great outdoors, then you should know: nature is calling you to the Virginia Living Museum this April! Nicole Burns is the Sr. Director of Education at the Virginia Living Museum and she joined us with all the details.

Virginia Living Museum

Open Daily from 9-5

524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. Newport News

Masks and social distancing required

theVLM.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Living Museum.