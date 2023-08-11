PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — According to Virginia Natural Gas, there were more than 192 thousand individual damages to underground utilities reported in 2021. Encounters with underground utilities cause injuries, they’re inconvenient and they can be costly. That’s why the hotline, 8-1-1 was set up by the FCC in 2005. Call 811 or contact VA811 before you do any digging project in your yard. The location service is free!

Virginia Natural Gas

For more information about Virginia Natural Gas and safe digging call 811, or visit virginia natural gas.com/safedigging

Also contact va811.com before any digging project.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Natural Gas.