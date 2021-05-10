PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Since this week is National Hurricane Preparedness week, it’s a good time to take stock and get ready for the season ahead. Dave White from Home Depot with some helpful advice.

Also, know your zone and have an evacuation plan!

You can find a sticker on your trash can lettered A, B, C or D indicating your evacuation zone based on your street address.

You can also search for your zone online at VAEMERGENCY.gov

In North Carolina, you can find your evacuation zone at NCDPS.gov.