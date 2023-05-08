PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Have you ever thought about fostering or adopting? May is National Foster Care Month. It’s a good time to learn and support the foster care community through advocacy, volunteering, foster parenting, and more.

Audra Bullock from Tidewater Friends of Foster Care joined HRS with valuable information about fostering and how you can get answers at the upcoming Foster Care Aware Summit on May 19th and 20th.

Tidewater Friends of Foster Care

Foster Care Aware Summit May 19th and 20th at ODU Constance Hall.

Find out more at fostercareaware.org or call (757) 227-4187

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Tidewater Friends of Foster Care.