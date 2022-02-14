PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We are quick to think about cleaning up our desk or our closets, but what about your hard drive? What better time than now today is National Clean out Your Computer Day!

Ryan Craig is a Computer Concepts Owner and he’s here with tips to help us tackle cleaning out our computers!

Computers can be quickly cleaned by clearing cookies and temporary cache files. Some useful quick tools such as cleaner and Malwarebytes are great free utilities.

Having the dust and debris removed from your laptops and desktops is important too. Using compressed air to clean the interior of the devices and electronic safe solvents are great to remove the dirt and grime from the exterior of devices.

Cleaning out the debris is important to maintaining proper functionality of your device. Are you having problems with the hearing on your phone or with the Microphone? Those also need to be cleaned out periodically and a cotton swap with rubbing alcohol and a thumbtack are items we should have at home to be able to clean out our phones and tablets.

Computer Concepts An Apple Authorized Service Provider has three locations in Hampton Roads: Yorktown 757-873-1580, Williamsburg 757-564-3996, and Chesapeake 757-410-4008. You can also find them online at mycomputerconcepts.com or look them up on Facebook @mycomputerconcepts.

