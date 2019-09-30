PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – October is National Car Care Month, and as we head from the heat of summer to the chill of winter, it’s a good time to take care of your wheels. Here now to tell us more is Tim Jones, Service Advisor at AAA Car Care Centers.

AAA Car Care Centers

Car Care Clinic Event Details:

Saturday, October 12

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Free and open to everyone.

AAA Corporate Center

5366 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach

For more information, call (757) 963-1222 or visit AAA.com/CARCLINIC

