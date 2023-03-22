PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In the midst of global instability, the next generation of leaders need the right support to feel empowered to make a difference.

Elexcia Washington with StoneBridge School joined us with the details about their upcoming Nation Changing Gala.

StoneBridge School is a preschool-12th grade classical Christian school, dedicated to equipping nation changers through a Biblical and principle approach to education.

StoneBridge School

Don’t miss the Nation Changers Gala

April 15 at Hilton Norfolk The Main, 100 E Main Street.

For ticket information, call (757) 488 – 2214 or visit stonebridgeschool.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by StoneBridge School.