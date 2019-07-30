Moving Health

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re about a month away from the start of the new school year, which means it’s time to get those fall sports physicals and medical check-ups. But, that’s not easy for children and families with little or no health insurance. That’s where the Promethean Group can help. We got all the details from Promethean Group Executive Director, Dr. Ameanthea Blanco-Knezovich, and clinical director, Dr. Jessica Parrott.

Learn more about Promethean Group‘s Moving Health programs and services by visiting MOVINGHEALTH.ORG
Call (757) 828-6612

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Promethean Group.

