PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – September is Hunger Action Month and the good people at Harrison’s by Apple Moving have stepped up to the plate once again to help the community. Greg Belliveau joined us on the Hampton Roads Show with the details on how you can help.
Harrison’s by Apple Moving
(757) 397-1248
HarrisonsMoving.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Harrison’s by Apple Moving.
MORE FROM HRS!
- Moving For The Community
- Get Rid of Those Wrinkles
- Have a September to Remember at Berret’s Seafood Restaurant
- Seriously Uplifting Event is Back!
- In The Kitchen: 1608 Crafthouse