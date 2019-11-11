PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s Monday, that means it’s time for a movie review with our film critic, Stephanie Cooke! Today’s review is on the movie Midway, focused on the Battle of Midway and what led up to it.
Cinema Cafe
If you’re looking to catch a movie, don’t forget to check out Cinema Cafe. Locations across Hampton Roads.
CinemaCafé.com
(757) 523-SHOW
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cinema Cafe.
Movie Review: Midway
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s Monday, that means it’s time for a movie review with our film critic, Stephanie Cooke! Today’s review is on the movie Midway, focused on the Battle of Midway and what led up to it.