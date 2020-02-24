Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in sexual assault trial

Movie Review: Call Of The Wild

Movie Reviews

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTh, Va. (WAVY) – Film Critic Stephanie Cooke takes a look at the latest film adaptation of the classic novel. Find out if Harrison Ford and “Buck” are worth watching as a man and dog learning to walk on the wild side.

If you’re looking to catch a movie, check out Cinema Cafe
Several locations across Hampton Roads
CinemaCafe.com
(757) 523-SHOW

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Cinema Cafe.

More from HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories