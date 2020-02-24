Movie Review: Call Of The Wild

PORTSMOUTh, Va. (WAVY) – Film Critic Stephanie Cooke takes a look at the latest film adaptation of the classic novel. Find out if Harrison Ford and “Buck” are worth watching as a man and dog learning to walk on the wild side.

If you’re looking to catch a movie, check out Cinema Cafe

Several locations across Hampton Roads

CinemaCafe.com

(757) 523-SHOW

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Cinema Cafe.

More from HRS!