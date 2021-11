ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Norfolk woman was airlifted to the hospital and another woman is behind bars following a shooting Sunday night in Roanoke Rapids, police said Monday morning.

According to authorities, officers with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Once at the scene, police found Candace Demetris Davis, 30, of Norfolk, Virginia, suffering from at least one gunshot wound "in the lower body area."