PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 2022-2023 college football season kicks off next Friday night for the Old Dominion Monarchs as they host Virginia Tech! There is a lot riding on this game and a great way to kick off the new season. Harry Minium with ODU Athletics joined us with the details on the new season and how you can see the Monarchs in action.

Old Dominion University Football

Virginia Tech vs. ODU is Friday, September 2.

Season tickets start at $150

Get your tickets at odusports.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Old Dominion University.