The 5th annual Monarch Cobia Classic fishing tournament is July 14th through the 16th. Thursday through Saturday. The proceeds from the tournament will benefit the ODU Alumni Association Scholarship Fund and alumni programming. Find out more by calling 757-683-3097 or going to odualumni.org