PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis are dealing with an overwhelming situation. Crissy Johnson, founder of the MomAdvocate Foundation knows first hand because her young son is a cancer warrior.

They’re hosting the 1st Annual Childhood Cancer Awareness Gala September 9 at 757 Events VA Beach, featuring keynote speaker Devon Still.

Go to MomAdvocateFoundation.org to learn more about the gala and other ways to support their mission.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.