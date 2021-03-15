PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Physical therapy is an important step to get moving after surgery or injury, and fitting it into a busy schedule can be challenging. That’s why Fearless Physical Therapy comes to you. Dr. Marquis Jordan joined us with the details.

Fearless Physical Therapy

Mobile Concierge Physical Therapy Clinic provided by Dr. Marquis Jordan.

Initial evaluations for cash pay patients – $50

(757) 504-4530

FearlessPhysicalTherapist.com

Facebook & Instagram @fearlessPT06

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Fearless Physical Therapy.