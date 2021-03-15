Mobile Concierge Physical Therapy

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Physical therapy is an important step to get moving after surgery or injury, and fitting it into a busy schedule can be challenging. That’s why Fearless Physical Therapy comes to you. Dr. Marquis Jordan joined us with the details.

Fearless Physical Therapy
Mobile Concierge Physical Therapy Clinic provided by Dr. Marquis Jordan.
Initial evaluations for cash pay patients – $50
(757) 504-4530
FearlessPhysicalTherapist.com
Facebook & Instagram @fearlessPT06

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Fearless Physical Therapy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***