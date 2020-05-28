Missing Trivia Night? Find it Online!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you know everything there is to know about Disney movies, popular music, or 90’s sitcoms — then Squared Away Entertainment is providing your on-line time to shine! Owner and host Matt Chambers joined us today to talk about where you and your friends can show what you know, and compete for prizes!

Squared Away Entertainment
Virtual trivia nights
SquaredAwayEnt.com
(757) 603-2371
You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram @SquaredAwayEnt

