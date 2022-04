PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This is open-toed shoe season, but that could be embarrassing and painful for many. Dr. Bryan Scott at Eastern Foot and Ankle joined us with helpful advice on how to quickly correct bunions.

Eastern Virginia Foot and Ankle

109 Wimbledon Square, Suite F in Chesapeake

They are accepting new patients and same-day appointments are available

(757) 698-4177

www.evfa757.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Eastern Virginia Foot and Ankle.