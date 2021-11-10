Mind, Body, & Spirit Fair

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Get a jump start on your holiday shopping while supporting local businesses and artisans! You can also learn about meditations practices to help soothe away the holiday stress too! It’s all happening at The Mind, Body, and Spirit Fair and Holiday Bazaar! This event is Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E. biggest fair of the year offering free lectures, workshops, and more on holistic practices and living. Loretto Dalmazzo tells us more on today’s ‘Community Connection.’

Mind, Body & Spirit Fair and Holiday Bazaar
November 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E.
215 67th Street
Virginia Beach
EdgarCayce.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter