PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Get a jump start on your holiday shopping while supporting local businesses and artisans! You can also learn about meditations practices to help soothe away the holiday stress too! It’s all happening at The Mind, Body, and Spirit Fair and Holiday Bazaar! This event is Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E. biggest fair of the year offering free lectures, workshops, and more on holistic practices and living. Loretto Dalmazzo tells us more on today’s ‘Community Connection.’

Mind, Body & Spirit Fair and Holiday Bazaar

November 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E.

215 67th Street

Virginia Beach

EdgarCayce.org