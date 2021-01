PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – The F22- Raptors, pilots, and crew of the 94th Fighter Squadron touched down at Joint Base Langley Eustis following a deployment to the Pacific for exercises with our allies. Senior leadership, as well as the most important “junior” members of the family chain of command couldn’t wait to say “welcome home.”

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Value City Furniture

More From HRS!