Military Minute: Veterans Day Events

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some traditional gatherings may have to wait, but the tradition of honoring all who served and are serving on Veterans Day in Hampton Roads will continue with both in person and virtual opportunities. For a complete list visit WAVY.com
