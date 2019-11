PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Veteran’s Day celebrations actually started Friday morning at one local school, where students were invited to bring their active, former or retired military family member to a special breakfast and ceremony.

If you know of a person or unit who deserves shoutout, we’d love to feature them in our military minute! Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to let us know!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.