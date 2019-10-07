Military Minute: VA Olympics

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - According to AARP, there are more than 8 million adults aged 50 and older affected by social isolation and that can have a negative impact on their health. That's why staying socially active is very important.

Here now to tell us about Humana's new Tidewater neighborhood location now open in Hampton Roads and how it will provide free activities for older adults in our community is Christian Carpenter from Humana Tidewater.

Humana Tidewater Check out the New Tidewater Neighborhood Humana Center at 5802 East Virginia Beach Boulevard at JANAF Shopping Center Open House this Wednesday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p. m. Call (888) 719-0718 or visit humana.com/humana-neighborhood-centers