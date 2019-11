PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USS WASP completed it’s mission to change home ports from Sasebo, Japan to Norfolk today and check an amazing part of that journey.

If you know of a person or unit who deserves shout-out, we’d love to feature them in our military minute! Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to let us know!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.