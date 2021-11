PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USS Pasadena returned to the fleet on Halloween following a successful completion of its Drydocking Selected Restricted Availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. The Los Angeles-class submarine spent just over a year at NNSY to replace, repair and overhaul components throughout the boat, as the shipyard’s first DSRA in a decade.

