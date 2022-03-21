PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Nearly 4,000 sailors and Marines deployed last week from Norfolk aboard the USS Arlington amphibious dock ship and the USS Kearsarge amphibious assault ship. Both ships departed Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday. According to a report on wavy.com, the Navy says, the USS Gunston Hall dock landing ship is scheduled to leave later this month. The deployment includes Marines from the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The Navy won’t say where the group is heading, but this is a regularly scheduled deployment.

