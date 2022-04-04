PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We have another deployment to tell you about. This time it’s the amphibious dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall shoving off from the pier in Virginia Beach.

Nearly 300 Sailors and 400 Marines departed Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek last Monday morning. This was a regularly scheduled deployment.

USS Gunston Hall joins the Sailors and Marines of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, including the USS Arlington, which also embarked last month. That deployment included Marines from the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.