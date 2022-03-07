Military Minute: USS Gerald R. Ford

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USS Gerald R. Ford successfully completed sea trials off the coast of Virginia last week. This is the Ford departing Newport News Shipbuilding following six months of modernization and maintenance work at Huntington Ingalls Industries. Last week, the ship sailed to its home at Naval Station Norfolk, where C-V-N 78’s crew will begin several months of training and certification in preparation for the ship’s first deployment in Fall 2022.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.