PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is ready to return to sea.

Check out the great time lapse video sent to us from Norfolk Naval Shipyard as the Ike makes its way up the Elizabeth River, past downtown Norfolk and Portsmouth to Naval Station Norfolk.

This trip comes after 13 months of industrial work.

