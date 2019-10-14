Military Minute: USS Cole Memorial at Naval Station Norfolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It was a busy weekend for the NAVY; the Service turned 244 years old Sunday and celebrated with the NAVY Ball Saturday night.

Saturday also marked the anniversary of a tragic day in Naval History, the 19th Anniversary of the terrorist bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen.

