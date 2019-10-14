Breaking News
‘If anybody sees ‘Cupcake,’ just call her by her name’: 3-year-old Alabama girl abducted while at a birthday party
Closings & Delays
NEAAAT

Military Minute: USS Cole Memorial at Naval Station Norfolk

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It was a busy weekend for the NAVY; the Service turned 244 years old Sunday and celebrated with the NAVY Ball Saturday night.

Saturday also marked the anniversary of a tragic day in Naval History, the 19th Anniversary of the terrorist bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen.

If you know of a person or unit who deserves a shout out, we’d love to feature them in our Military Minute! Connect with us on the HRS Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to let us know!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories