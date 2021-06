HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) - If you want to enjoy a fireworks show this 4th of July, you can check out one of the official displays planned across Hampton Roads. Personal firework use is banned in most of Hampton Roads.

In the Commonwealth of Virginia, it is illegal to possess, use, store, sale, or handle any firework that explodes, rises into the air or travels laterally, or to fire projectiles into the air. Some of these illegal fireworks are better known as firecrackers, torpedo, bottle rockets, and mortars. The offense for illegal fireworks is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a year in jail and/or a $2,500 fine.