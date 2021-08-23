Military Minute: USS Arlington

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Last Tuesday, the Norfolk-based USS Arlington embarked for Haiti to help with disaster relief after a devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake. The Arlington, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, will join U.S. Southern Command Joint Task Force-Haiti and is a part of Expeditionary Strike Group 2. More than 1,400 deaths and about 7,000 injuries have been reported after the quake on the morning of Saturday, August 14.

