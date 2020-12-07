Military Minute: USMCR Toys For Tots

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Since 1947, The United States Marine Corps Reserve and active-duty Marines have been making sure children in need experience a little holiday magic. Pulling off their iconic toy drive and distribution takes even more effort this year, though, because of the pandemic. This week we take a look inside the warehouse where local active-duty Marines are volunteering several additional hours just to adapt the program to this year’s circumstances. If you would like to donate a new, unwrapped toy, the deadline to support this year’s campaign is Friday, December 11. Visit VirginiaBeachVa.ToysForTots.org or call (757) 933-0159

