PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Virginia's COVID metrics are continuing to drop overall, with just under 2,750 cases per day overall on average and 1,832 current COVID patients.

Reported deaths are still high however, with 45 per day on average. That's way above levels earlier this summer. Deaths are dipping overall nationwide however, now just under 2,000 per day on average. The U.S. recently passed 700,000 reported COVID deaths in total.