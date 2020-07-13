1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Portsmouth City Offices
Suffolk JDR Court

Military Minute: Underway Replenishment Rock Stars

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Anyone who has taken a road trip knows that when you’re trying to make good time, a stop for gas and supplies has to be efficient! The same holds true for strike groups at sea. This week we take a look at a local sailor and his shipmates as they complete a very complicated replenishment all without stopping!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Value City Furniture.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***