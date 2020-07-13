Military Minute: Underway Replenishment Rock Stars

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Anyone who has taken a road trip knows that when you’re trying to make good time, a stop for gas and supplies has to be efficient! The same holds true for strike groups at sea. This week we take a look at a local sailor and his shipmates as they complete a very complicated replenishment all without stopping!

