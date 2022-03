PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This is Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Mya Figueroa, from Newport News. Figueroa is preparing for a Catholic service in the chapel aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman. This is common practice not just on the Truman, but all ships at sea for the U.S. Navy.



This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.