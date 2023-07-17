PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Deonte Anderson and Adam Burnett were a part of Navy history! They participated as members of the Naval Station Airmen softball team during the “Navy World Series Throwback Softball Game” at McClure Stadium.
Military Minute: Sailors Take Part in Navy Baseball History
Posted:
Updated:
