OUTER BANKS, Va. (WAVY) — Not one, but two white sharks are swimming off the Outer Banks.

According to shark trackers from Ocearch, a 12-foot female shark named "ACK" is currently hanging out near Salvo.

Near Avon, a 12-foot, and nearly 1,000-pound male shark named "Ironbound" was pinged swimming around Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Biologists tag and track hundreds of sharks to track their eating and migratory patterns. The non-profit organization aims to educate citizens as well as help scientists obtain data in the ocean.