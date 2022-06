PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Big shout out to Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic who last week took to the shoreline of Lafayette River Annex to clean up debris, championing the protection of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

How about this for a haul… they removed some 475 pounds of trash! This was part of the command’s efforts held around Clean the Bay Day.

