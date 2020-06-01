Military Minute: Remembering Air Force Major General Charles Ransom

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – COVID-19 May have changed the look of a traditional “run to remember,” but not the spirit. This week, we share the innovation and dedication of those who will never let the service, sacrifice, and memories of the fallen fade.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Value City Furniture.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***