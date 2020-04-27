Military Minute: Protecting Those Who Serve

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Langley Spouses club recently saw a need, and found a way to stitch up a gap in readiness! Watch to see how younger troops living in on-base dorms have been outfitted with protective masks, that were made with love.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Value City Furniture.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***