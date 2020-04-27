Military Minute: Protecting Those Who Serve

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Langley Spouses club recently saw a need, and found a way to stitch up a gap in readiness! Watch to see how younger troops living in on-base dorms have been outfitted with protective masks, that were made with love.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Value City Furniture.
More From HRS!
- JCC Police report multiple vandalism incidents in Windsor Forest
- Live at 2: Northam holding coronavirus press conference
- No injuries following overnight fire in Southampton Co.
- You Can Help Foster Kids Feel Like Part Of A Family
- Sharpening Your Soft Skills