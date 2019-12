PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- After January 1, all service connected veterans, purple heart recipients, former prisoners of war and individuals approved and designated as the primary family caregivers of eligible veterans can also use commissaries, exchanges and morale, welfare and recreation facilities on line and in person.

For more information about the new law, eligibility and credentials, visit militaryonesource.mil

