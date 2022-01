PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Christian Barrett, from Houston, is assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford’s engineering department. Barrett is also a member of the All Armed Forces basketball team and he recently played in the SHAPE International Basketball Tournament in Mons, Belgium. During the tournament, Barrett averaged 18 points and 14 rebounds while helping USA’s team place silver.

