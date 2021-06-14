Military Minute: Murph Challenge

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Murph Challenge took place at Join Base Langley-Eutis on June 4th at the Shellbank Fitness Center. Participants completed the rigorous workout consisting of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and an additional one-mile run.



Members could also opt to wear a weighted vest if they were up for an even more significant challenge. The Murph Challenge is named after U.S. Navy SEAL Lt. Michael Patrick Murphy. In 2005, Murphy was killed in combat when he exposed himself to enemy fire to radio air support for his team.



In recognition of his sacrifice, he became the first member of the United States Navy to receive the Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War. Servicemembers across all branches continue to honor his heroism by taking part in the workout that now bears his name.

