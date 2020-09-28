Military Minute: Military Citizen of the Year

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fort Eustis soldier, Sergeant First Class Corrie Ferrin was just named Military Citizen of The Year by the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. Find out more in this week’s Military Minute.

