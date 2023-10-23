PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Since 1955 the Samuel T. Northern Military Citizen of the Year Award has been presented to individuals who have gone above and beyond their normal acts of duty. This year the award was presented to Joy Combs Of the U.S. Navy. Combs volunteered with numerous organizations in Hampton Roads and assisted Dynamic Health solutions with multiple conventions and seminars throughout the region. Combs also volunteered with The American Cancer Society and helped pack over 2000 books for the community. Combs has certainly gone above and beyond the call of duty by serving our country and community. Congrats and great work!

