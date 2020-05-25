Military Minute: Memorial Day

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This national holiday may have a different look and feel, but the purpose remains the same. Whether it is a socially distanced cemetery visit, a virtual tribute concert, or a personal moment of remembrance, we still honor the United States military men and women who gave their lives for our freedom.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Value City Furniture.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories