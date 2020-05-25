Military Minute: Memorial Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This national holiday may have a different look and feel, but the purpose remains the same. Whether it is a socially distanced cemetery visit, a virtual tribute concert, or a personal moment of remembrance, we still honor the United States military men and women who gave their lives for our freedom.
