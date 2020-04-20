Military Minute: Local Forces Join The Fight Against Coronavirus in NYC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Javits Center emergency field hospital and USNS Comfort are working to together to treat patients in New York City, and both are staffed with folks who call Hampton Roads their home base.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Value City Furniture.
More From HRS!
- Live at 2: Northam holding press conference
- Senators push for information about PPE use at Veterans Affairs hospitals, facilities
- Some US manufacturers reopening amid fierce political heat
- Who’s Hiring Right Now?
- Today’s Takeout: Grey Goose Restaurant